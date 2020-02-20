x
5 Steps to Create Website Content That Outperforms Your Competitors [Infographic]

Feb. 20, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve the content on your business website? Want to outperform your competitors, and grow your small business?

Marketing advisor Brian Carter shares his tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Get accurate data on who your customers are and what they like
  • Discover the most popular content and competitors in your niche
  • Segment your customer persona and personalize your data and creative
  • Activate your customer by putting copywriting elements into your content
  • Test a lot of creative, see what works and iterate forward quickly

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic looks at key content marketing strategy tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

