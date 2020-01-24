5 Tips on How to Scale Content Production without Sacrificing Quality

Ramping up your content production efforts can play a key role in building brand awareness. Organizations that invest the time and resources into creating high-quality content, at a high volume, can significantly increase their online visibility and website traffic.

Many marketers, however, find it challenging to scale up their content production without sacrificing quality. According to a survey by the Content Marketing Institute, 64% of content marketers say that their greatest educational need is understanding how to create a scalable content strategy.

The problem is, when marketers shift their focus to content quantity, teams tend to struggle to keep up with the increased workload, and subsequently, quality slips. Low-quality content can result in fruitless marketing efforts, or even negatively impact search rankings.

Google is continuously updating its search algorithms to emphasize quality. Content has reached the point of oversaturation, and readers are now pickier than ever about what they consume. At a time when high-quality content reigns supreme, marketers can’t afford to let production standards fall by the wayside.

Scaling content, while maintaining quality, is challenging, but it's not impossible. Here are some tips to help marketers increase their content production, without letting standards slip.

1. Assemble the right team

Having the right team in place is the foundation of a scalable content strategy. Without the right people, organizations will likely have trouble producing an increased volume of high-quality content.

It takes a great deal of care to build a team of talented writers. Marketers should hire professional writers with content marketing experience, who have expertise in the desired subject matter(s).

One key consideration in scaling content production is outsourcing - when done right.

The Content Marketing Institute’s 2020 report shows that half of B2B marketers outsource marketing activities, and a whopping 84% of marketers outsource content creation specifically.

By outsourcing content creation to freelance writers, organizations can ramp up content production without sacrificing quality - but the key to successful outsourcing lies in finding writers that are capable of creating high-quality content which fits the brand’s style and tone.

In order to ensure such, brands should also look to assign an internal editor or content manager, who's familiar with the brand’s specific voice, and can act as a gatekeeper to ensure the content produced meets quality standards.

Outsourcing content creation frees up editors’ time so they can focus on brainstorming, coming up with topic ideas, and thinking strategically, rather than researching and writing only.

2. Provide appropriate information and resources

In addition to being well-written, high-quality content should also meet the objectives of an organization’s content marketing strategy. As such, marketers need to provide content writers with the necessary information to facilitate the delivery of a piece of high-caliber content.

For example, when marketers assign a piece of content, they can provide links to articles or research for inspiration, brand or client guidelines, notes on the topics, due dates, or details about the audience.

The more information your writers have, the better equipped they'll be to write compelling, strategic content.

3. Establish a workflow for content production

When scaling your content creation efforts, it’s also important to set up a process for managing your content production workflow, in order to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Without a plan in place, and the right tools, it can be easy to neglect content quality.

Marketers should outline a framework which details content ideation, assignment of topics, and content review, approval, and publication. It’s also important to establish systems for content production workflow, such as a project management system, content approval workflow tool, or a centralized location to share files and documents, in order to keep the process on track.

4. Scale content promotion

When ramping up content production, marketers tend to focus on the content creation aspect, but they sometimes neglect the subsequent promotion efforts, and as a result, they lose out on the optimal returns of that increased production.

Instead of promoting a piece of content once and then quickly moving on to the next one, marketers can get the most ROI by continuously leveraging targeted, scaled promotion.

For example, organizations can experiment with varying methods of content promotion, such as paid search, paid ads on social media channels, or creating a drip-email campaign to extend content longevity.

5. Repurpose high-performing, existing content

Marketing teams can get more ROI out of their most popular, engaging content pieces by repurposing them into different formats across various platforms. The key here lies in being strategic and purposeful when deciding which content to recycle and how.

For example, marketers can turn an article into a video, or an infographic – or the opposite in each case as well. They can reuse tips in an article by breaking them down into a series of posts or Stories frames, or they might post soundbites from a podcast direct to their social channels.

It’s also important to update older posts with new or better information where possible, so that readers continue to find them valuable and relevant.

There are many opportunities for organizations looking to extend the lifespan and ROI of their top-ranking content pieces - you just need to expand your thinking, and consider whether each person who comes to this content is getting optimal value from it, right here and right now.

Cutting through the noise with high-quality content

There's more to scaling your content production efforts than merely increasing the volume of content.

When organizations focus on quantity, they risk sacrificing their authentic messaging, and overall content quality, however brands that create a scalable content strategy - which addresses team structure, production workflow, content promotion, and other vital aspects - increase their chances of getting more potential customers to notice them.