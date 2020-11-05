5 Tips to Help Plan Your Black Friday and Cyber Monday Campaigns [Infographic]

Two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are fast approaching, and given the various challenges of 2020, every brand will be looking to maximize their sales results as we head into the crucial holiday period.

Hae you mapped out your campaigns as yet? Have you checked all the key elements of your website, and ensured that you have everything in place?

To help, the team from Planoly recently published a new guide with a range of tips on how to maximize your tie-in efforts. It's also shared a new infographic summarizing some key data points and tips to keep in mind.

It's definitely worth checking through these notes and ensuring you're making the most of your opportunities - check out the full infographic below.