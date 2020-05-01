5 Ways to Supercharge Your Email Marketing During the Coronavirus Outbreak [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to steer your business through the Coronavirus crisis? Want to know the key email marketing techniques you should pay attention to?

The team from Digioh share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Send behavioral emails

Get creative with segmentation

Pay attention to your unsubscribes

Capture more emails with personalized sign-up forms

Bonus tips to get more emails opened & clicked

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.