5 Ways to Utilize Video Content in Your Holiday Campaigns [Infographic]

Video is the most engaging content type across all social platforms, even more so in 2020, and it can be a great way to help your business stand out from the crowd amid the ever-busy holiday shopping season.

Have you considered the potential of video content within your digital marketing mix?

You definitely should - last year, research by Animoto found that video was the most helpful way consumers learned about a product when holiday shopping. For small businesses, now's the time to gear up with a video marketing plan.

But if you're not sure what you should be creating video content about, never fear - this checklist provides some inspiration and pointers to help you get your video approach on the right track.

Check out the full checklist and tips below.