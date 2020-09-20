6 Key Metrics to Track to Help Maximize Your Online Events [Infographic]

Digital events like webinars can be a great way to connect with your target audience, educate them about your brand/products, and generate sales in the process - and this is especially true in 2020, with most physical events are off the cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with long sales cycles, most digital events are challenging to quantify in ROI terms.

Sound familiar?

To help with this, the team from FLOW have identified six key metrics to track in order to better measure the effectiveness of digital events.

If you track these metrics, and use the insights gleaned from them to tweak your registration process and events, you'll more effectively meet your marketing goals with your online functions.

Check out the full infographic below.