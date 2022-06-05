6 Things You Can Track to Measure Social Media Performance [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to measure your social media performance? Want to know the KPIs you should track to work your way to success?

Giraffe Social Media share the social media metrics to track in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Shares, comments, replies and saves

Engagement rate

Issues resolved

Social share of voice (SSoV)

Return on ad spend (ROAS)

Conversion rate (CR)

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.