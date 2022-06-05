 Skip to main content
6 Things You Can Track to Measure Social Media Performance [Infographic]

Published June 5, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to measure your social media performance? Want to know the KPIs you should track to work your way to success?

Giraffe Social Media share the social media metrics to track in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Shares, comments, replies and saves
  • Engagement rate
  • Issues resolved
  • Social share of voice (SSoV)
  • Return on ad spend (ROAS)
  • Conversion rate (CR)

Check out the infographic for more.

6 Social Media KPIs infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

– Mark Walker-Ford @

View all | Post a press release
