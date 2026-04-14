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Reddit launches new public beta integration with HubSpot

Linking the two platforms will enable streamlined post scheduling and access to advanced tracking and insight tools.

Published April 14, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Reddit announced a new integration with HubSpot, which will enable HubSpot users to create and analyze Reddit campaigns directly from the HubSpot platform.

The new Reddit integration, which is now in public beta, will enable publishing and monitoring capacity via the HubSpot platform, helping HubSpot users to expand their social media management process to Reddit conversations.

Reddit HubSpot

As explained by Reddit: “Reddit is where the internet's most authentic, high-signal conversations happen, yet most marketing teams have had no systematic way to tap into them. Until now. … Bringing these two platforms together means HubSpot marketers can finally meet their audience in the place where purchase decisions are actually being shaped — and turn those conversations into a competitive advantage.”

The integration will include streamlined Reddit publishing and post scheduling; the capacity to track brand, product and competitors mentions, including sentiment analysis; and the ability to engage with Reddit users within HubSpot's Social tool.

The integration will also include advanced performance tracking within HubSpot’s system, so marketers can get a better understanding of what’s resonating and what’s not, and tap into valuable insights driven by Reddit conversation.

Reddit has become a bigger consideration for many marketers due to the presence of Reddit answers in artificial intelligence chatbot responses. In addition, Reddit has seen a steady rise in active usage.

The platform’s intelligent, practical insights into products and services has become a key barometer in the discovery process for many, which also means Reddit chatter has increased value for brands, as well as those looking to get an understanding of their market perception.

The integration with HubSpot will provide another means to tap into this and drive business value from the platform.

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Filed Under: Social Marketing

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