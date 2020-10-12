7 Benefits of Social Media You Can't Afford to Ignore [Infographic]

Are you considering investing in a social media marketing strategy this year? Want to know the benefits of social media before taking the plunge?

The team from Three Girls Media share their benefits of social media in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

It's cost-effective

It provides authenticity

It compliments advertising

It fosters your creative voice

It provides a forum for customer care

It builds engaged communities

It helps search engine optimization

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.