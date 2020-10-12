x
site logo

7 Benefits of Social Media You Can't Afford to Ignore [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Oct. 12, 2020

Are you considering investing in a social media marketing strategy this year? Want to know the benefits of social media before taking the plunge?

The team from Three Girls Media share their benefits of social media in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • It's cost-effective
  • It provides authenticity
  • It compliments advertising
  • It fosters your creative voice
  • It provides a forum for customer care
  • It builds engaged communities
  • It helps search engine optimization

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Why you need social infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on October 07, 2020

    Instagram Releases New Features to Celebrate its 10th Birthday, Including Stories Map

    Instagram has added some new features to celebrate its tenth birthday, including a Stories map and a range of app icons.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 06, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on October 07, 2020

    Instagram Releases New Features to Celebrate its 10th Birthday, Including Stories Map

    Instagram has added some new features to celebrate its tenth birthday, including a Stories map and a range of app icons.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 06, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 7 Benefits of Social Media You Can't Afford to Ignore [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Oct. 12, 2020
  • LinkedIn Publishes New Overview of How Nonprofits Can Make Best Use of the Platform [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 11, 2020
  • 20 Technical SEO Tips to Rank Higher on Google [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Oct. 11, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.