7 Email Marketing Mistakes Killing Your Mobile Conversion Rate [Infographic]

Published June 27, 2022
Are you struggling to achieve success with your email marketing strategy? Are you making mistakes that result in a lack of conversions for mobile users?

The team from Reach Mail share the most common mobile email marketing mistakes in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Not creating an integrated strategy
  • Unoptimised images
  • Sending time
  • Demographics
  • Mobile platforms
  • Call to action
  • Poor website

Check out the infographic for more.

7 Email Marketing tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

