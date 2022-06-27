7 Email Marketing Mistakes Killing Your Mobile Conversion Rate [Infographic]

Are you struggling to achieve success with your email marketing strategy? Are you making mistakes that result in a lack of conversions for mobile users?

The team from Reach Mail share the most common mobile email marketing mistakes in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Not creating an integrated strategy

Unoptimised images

Sending time

Demographics

Mobile platforms

Call to action

Poor website

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.