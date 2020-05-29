7 Landing Page Best Practices to Improve Your Website Conversion Rate [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your website conversion rate? Want to generate more leads and inquiries via your landing pages?
The team from Branex share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Keep it simple
- Craft persuasive copy
- Use contrasting colors
- Use multimedia
- Only ask for information you really need
- Remove navigation menu
- Keep testing
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.