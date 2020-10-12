7 Reasons Why You Must Have a Website in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you running a business without an online presence? Wondering if you’re missing out on some golden opportunities?
The team from Red Website Design share the reasons why your business needs a website in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Your customers expect it
- It provides social proof
- You control the narrative
- Your competitors all have company websites
- Never put up the ‘closed for business’ sign again
- You’ll show up in Google search results
- Showcase your products and services
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.