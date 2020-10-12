x
7 Reasons Why You Must Have a Website in 2021 [Infographic]

Oct. 12, 2020

Are you running a business without an online presence? Wondering if you’re missing out on some golden opportunities?

The team from Red Website Design share the reasons why your business needs a website in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Your customers expect it
  • It provides social proof
  • You control the narrative
  • Your competitors all have company websites
  • Never put up the ‘closed for business’ sign again
  • You’ll show up in Google search results
  • Showcase your products and services

Check out the infographic for more detail.

7 Reasons why you need a website

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

