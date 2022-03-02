7 Steps in Mapping Out an Effective Social Media Strategy [Infographic]

Are you just getting started with a social media campaign for your business? Need help planning and formulating your strategy for success?
The team from MavSocial share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Determine goals and objectives
- Put together a winning team
- Understand your audience
- Look and listen
- Choose a platform
- Create a content plan and calendar
- Monitor, engage, analyze and repeat
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.