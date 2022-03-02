site logo

7 Steps in Mapping Out an Effective Social Media Strategy [Infographic]

Published March 2, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you just getting started with a social media campaign for your business? Need help planning and formulating your strategy for success?

The team from MavSocial share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Determine goals and objectives
  • Put together a winning team
  • Understand your audience
  • Look and listen
  • Choose a platform
  • Create a content plan and calendar
  • Monitor, engage, analyze and repeat

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Social media strategy guide

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

