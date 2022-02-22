8 Tips for Making Best Use of Curated Content [Infographic]

Content curation can play a key role in your broader digital marketing approach, by enabling you to make industry connections, showcase expertise and knowledge, engage and activate your audience, etc.

Used well, curation can provide a range of significant branding benefits – but in order to make the most of content curation, you need to have a defined approach, which crosses off not only how you share third-party content, but also what content you use to spark conversation, while also factoring in attribution and considering how it fits within your broader engagement strategy.

By kick-starting more discussion, that can also help reduce the load on your in-house content teams, in addition to the above benefits.

You can see, then, why so many brands lean on curation as a content element – and in the infographic below, the team from Quuu have provided some key tips for effective content curation, which are worth noting in your approach.

The tips come in the form of dot points in response to the core question of ‘what does curated content mean?’ But they serve as a strategy checklist for your use of curated material.

Some valid, and valuable notes – check out the full infographic below.