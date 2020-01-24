8 Ways Social Media Listening Can Help You Grow Your Business [Infographic]

What if I told you about a business owner who’s always ignoring her customers, doesn’t know anything about her target audience, turns a blind eye to her brand’s reputation, and doesn’t check what her competitors are up to?

You would probably say that her business is destined to fail, right?

Well, if you don’t implement social listening in your business strategy, you’re likely no better than this. Nowadays, social media is so ubiquitous that it’s impossible to imagine that your existing or potential customers are not on there trying to reach you, or giving you opportunities to reach them.

Without social listening, you’re missing out on these potential interactions.

Social listening can be used in a range of ways, depending on your business goals and the search queries you design based on them. In the below infographic, we provide an overview of some of the key ways in which social listening can be useful for any business or industry.