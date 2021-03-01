9 Exciting eCommerce Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Shop in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you considering a new eCommerce website for 2021? Want to know the current trends to inspire your eCommerce design?
What's the Host share their trends for 2021 in this infographic.
Here’s what makes the list:
- Modern still life
- Product as patterned tiles
- Powerful pastel
- Brutalist grid
- Product anatomy
- Real textures
- Sculpturesque product photography
- Ingredient glossaries
- Barely-there geometry
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.