9 Exciting eCommerce Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Shop in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you considering a new eCommerce website for 2021? Want to know the current trends to inspire your eCommerce design?

What's the Host share their trends for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

Modern still life

Product as patterned tiles

Powerful pastel

Brutalist grid

Product anatomy

Real textures

Sculpturesque product photography

Ingredient glossaries

Barely-there geometry

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.