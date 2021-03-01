x
site logo

9 Exciting eCommerce Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Shop in 2021 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

March 1, 2021

Are you considering a new eCommerce website for 2021? Want to know the current trends to inspire your eCommerce design?

What's the Host share their trends for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

  • Modern still life
  • Product as patterned tiles
  • Powerful pastel
  • Brutalist grid
  • Product anatomy
  • Real textures
  • Sculpturesque product photography
  • Ingredient glossaries
  • Barely-there geometry

Check out the infographic for more detail.

eCommerce Design Trends

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Facebook Provides Tips on How to Maximize Paid Online Events
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 01, 2021
  • TikTok Launches New TikTok for Business Profile to Share Key Tips and Insights
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 01, 2021
  • 9 Exciting eCommerce Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Shop in 2021 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • March 01, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.