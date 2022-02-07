site logo

9 Web Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Presence in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Feb. 7, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for inspiration for your next web design project? Want to know the latest trends taking the web design industry by storm?

The team from Red Website Design share nine web design trends to inspire you in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Memphis design
  • Typographic hero image
  • Retro revolution
  • Visible borders
  • Engaging interactives
  • Neo-brutalism
  • Moving type
  • Creative scrolling experiences
  • Handmade graphics

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Web design trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Top Instagram influencers in the USA by follower growth, 2021
From trendHERO
February 04, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.