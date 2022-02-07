9 Web Design Trends to Inspire Your Online Presence in 2022 [Infographic]

Are you looking for inspiration for your next web design project? Want to know the latest trends taking the web design industry by storm?

The team from Red Website Design share nine web design trends to inspire you in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Memphis design

Typographic hero image

Retro revolution

Visible borders

Engaging interactives

Neo-brutalism

Moving type

Creative scrolling experiences

Handmade graphics

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.