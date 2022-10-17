How Real Estate Agents Can Use Content and SEO to Boost their Presence [Infographic]

Are you a real estate agent looking to make better use of digital marketing tools to maximize your performance?

This will help – the team from SEMRush have put together a new overview of some of the key ways in which real estate agents can use content marketing and SEO to boost their presence and reach online.

The overview outlines how agents can increase their presence by using newer Google tools, like Knowledge Panel listings and photo carousels, while there are also notes on presentation, formatting, audience segmentation and more.

Check out the infographic overview below.