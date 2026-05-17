YouTube expands likeness detection to all users over 18

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After expanding access to its latest likeness detection features to all actors, athletes, creators and musicians last month, YouTube has now expanded the program even further, with all users over the age of 18 set to get access to these detection and action tools.

YouTube’s likeness detection system, which has been in development for the past two years, uses face scans, as well as government ID, in order to reference and cross-check the information users provide against all content uploaded to the app.

That then enables YouTube’s system to alert users when their image appears in content, so they can take action by reviewing, and when necessary reporting, via YouTube Studio.

After outlining the process at its MadeOn event in September 2025, YouTube made its advanced image detection initially available to a small number of creators the following month. It then expanded it to selected creators, government officials, journalists and political candidates in March, before broadening access again in April, with the people who are most likely to be at risk of impersonation given access.

Now, all YouTube users over the age of 18 will be able to implement this advanced image protection option.

As explained by YouTube: “As AI-generated content continues to evolve, we’re committed to creating an environment where you can upload content to YouTube while staying in control of your likeness.”

YouTube said that likeness detection is an industry-first tool, designed to provide users with more peace of mind by providing streamlined access to request the removal of unauthorized content that violates its Privacy Guidelines.

“When you enroll, our systems work to identify videos that may be altered or synthetic uses of your facial likeness,” YouTube said.

Users won’t be able to simply remove any video that includes their likeness, necessarily, but they will be able to stay on top of such depictions, and request action if they have a concern.

It could be a valuable addition, helping many more people protect themselves against artificial intelligence-powered deepfakes and false depictions that might otherwise harm their reputation.

It’s also a significant step in a broader social media context, considering X’s recent troubles with AI-powered nudification, which left many users powerless to address harmful generations of their image.

YouTube is taking more proactive action here, which could lead to broader industry adoption of similar tools across all apps.

YouTube said that the feature will be rolling out gradually over the next few weeks to all creators aged 18 or older.