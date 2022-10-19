Instagram Launches Live Test of Native Post Scheduling in the App

It was spotted in the back-end code of the app a few weeks back, and now, Instagram has launched a live test of native scheduling in the app, with a limited group of users for now, but likely to be expanded sometime soon.

As you can see in this example, posted by @WFBrother, Instagram’s in-built post-scheduling option will be added to the advanced options in the post composer flow, with a new element that’ll enable you to set a date and time for the post to go live. Apparently, this will enable you to schedule both regular posts and Reels (no info on Stories).

That could be a handy update, providing an easy way to manage your IG posts while on the go – though, functionally, it doesn’t add anything new, as you’ve been able to schedule posts via Creator Studio since 2020.

But even so, having a native, in-app scheduling option, right in the composer flow, could be a great addition, helping you map out your IG posting plan at any time, while you’ll also be able to compose your posts using all of Instagram’s creation tools and options.

We asked Meta about native scheduling on IG, and it provided this brief statement:

“We are testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.”

Not hugely in-depth, but you may actually have access to the option right now, in your Instagram app.

Or not. And if you don’t have it, it could well be coming soon, with initial testing likely to see good response in the app.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.