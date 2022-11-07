Instagram’s Rolling Out its New In-App Post Scheduling Tools to Professional Accounts

After testing it out with selected users over the last few weeks, Instagram is now rolling out its new in-app post scheduling tools to all professional accounts in the app.

As you can see in this overview, Instagram’s new post scheduling option will enable you to schedule photos, carousels and Reels direct in the app, up to 75 days in advance.

You’ll be able to schedule Reels by:

In the creation flow, tap ‘Advanced Settings’ before sharing the post

Tap ‘Schedule this post’

Select the time and date you want it to go live

Tap ‘Schedule’ in the post composer

As noted, Instagram’s been testing the option over the last few weeks, with a live test spotted mid last month.

Functionally, this doesn’t add anything new as you’ve been able to schedule posts via Creator Studio since 2020. But it could make it easier to manage your content on the go, while the capacity to schedule Reels, in particular, could help you maximize your content performance.

Based on Instagram’s messaging, it’ll only be available to Professional Accounts at this stage, though anyone can switch to a Professional Account in the app by toggling the option on in your account settings.

Instagram says that the option is rolling out from today, so if you don’t have it yet, you will shortly.