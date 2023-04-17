Meta Announces New Marketing Tips Webinar Series, Specifically Focused on SMBs

Meta has announced a new series of webinars based on its ‘Performance 5’ framework, which is a set of five data-proven tactics that can help to improve advertising performance across Meta’s platforms.

The Performance 5, which Meta first outlined last year, was established based on analysis of 20,000 campaigns, in order to identify the key elements that drive optimal success.

Now, based on this framework, Meta’s new webinar series will explore how, exactly, each can be applied in your marketing process.

The first webinar, to be held on April 26th, will dig into the Conversions API, and the role it can play in your strategic planning.

As per Meta:

“The Conversions API is a Meta business tool that creates a direct connection between a business’ marketing data and Meta, by sharing information between the business website and Meta servers. Together with the Meta Pixel, a line of code that helps to show a business the actions customers take on their website, advertisers have seen better campaign outcomes. We found that advertisers with the Meta Pixel who set up the Conversions API saw on average a 13% cost per action improvement.”

The webinar will provide practical insight into how to implement and utilize Conversions API data, which could give you some new ideas for your Facebook and Instagram campaigns.

Meta will follow that with separate webinars on the remaining four elements – account simplification, targeting, mobile-friendly video, and ad testing. Meta says that the webinars will also include insights into how to increase campaign performance, how to develop a measurement strategy and how to make the best creative for higher performing campaigns.

It could be worth tuning in, and ensuring that you’re covering all your bases.

You can register for all the upcoming webinars here.