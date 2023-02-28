Meta Shares Insights into Emerging Trends in Latest ‘Culture Rising’ Report

Meta has published the second edition of its ‘Culture Rising’ report, which looks at the latest key, emerging trends, based on analysis of millions of conversations across Facebook and Instagram, along with additional insights from a global survey into 20 key shifts.

The 59-page report includes a heap of helpful insights and notes on key developments, which could help marketing teams refine their approach, and maximize the reach and resonance of their campaigns.

You can download the full report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

The report is separated into four broad trends – ‘Exploratory Identities’, ‘Refined Relationships’, ‘Assertive Aspirations’ and ‘Lived Values’. Those are fairly broad umbrellas for the topics of focus, with each element including various subtopics that are seeing significant conversation growth.

As you can see in this example, for each topic, there’s a breakdown of key conversation elements, along with a measure of their relative growth in discussion. There are also breakout highlights like this, which include some valuable insights into key shifts.

Among the various notes, there are also key pointers on trends, like Reels usage:

While Meta also takes the opportunity to highlight the potential of the metaverse, with insights into perceptions:

And opportunities:

There’s actually a heap of helpful notes and insights here, with each topic including a range of notes and data-backed insights on who’s paying attention, and what, specifically, they’re interested in.

At least some of these trends will relate to your brand – and while some are also fairly out-there and radical in nature, there will be relevant pointers for your strategy, including notes on what different demographics are seeking, and where your marketing should be looking to connect.

It’s definitely worth a look – you can download Meta’s ‘Culture Rising’ report for 2023 here.