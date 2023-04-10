Reddit Provides Insights to Help Marketers Tap into the NBA Finals Hype [Infographic]

The NBA Finals begin this week, and will culminate in the biggest moment of the season, with the crowning of a new NBA champion in June.

And for marketers, that presents an extended opportunity to link into the NBA hype, and boost your marketing messaging, by aligning it with the latest news and happenings throughout the finals season.

And while Reddit may not be the first platform that springs to mind for such promotions, this new overview could change that. Reddit has shared some key insights into NBA discussion in the app, and how it shifts during the finals.

Some additional notes for your consideration.