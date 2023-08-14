A 44-Point SEO Checklist to Help Improve Your Process [Infographic]

Looking for ways to improve your site’s SEO performance?

This will help. The team from SEMRush recently published their latest SEO fundamentals checklist, which covers off on all the key elements that you need to keep in mind to improve the “crawlability” of your website.

The full checklist covers 44 key points to consider, from keyword research to more technical elements, which will give you some clear guidance as to where your focus should be when working on your site.

Worth a look. You can also get more SEO info on the SEMRush blog.