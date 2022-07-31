 Skip to main content
A Look at the Most In-Demand Skills for Social Media Managers [Infographic]

Published July 31, 2022
What are the most in-demand skills for social media managers?

It’s a role that can combine various elements, from creativity to planning to analytics, etc. With so many different aspects, it can be difficult to know which is more important, and should be your key focus.

To help, the team from PostBeyond recently analyzed over 1,000 social media manager job advertisements, listed on Indeed, to glean more insight into the most mentioned skills and characteristics.

Some valuable insights, and some interesting notes on the top skills listed.

You can check out PostBeyond’s full report here.

Social media manager skills
