A Small Business Guide to Facebook Shops [Infographic]

Facebook is making a bigger push on the eCommerce front with the introduction of dedicated shops on both Facebook and Instagram.

The company's been moving in this direction for some time, and it's a logical progression on Instagram, where products are often showcased in posts already. But with the COVID-19 lockdowns accelerating eCommerce trends, Facebook's now taking the next big step - and all businesses should take note, and consider their opportunities via the new options.

So what are those opportunities, and how can you tap into them? This new infographic from the team at Headway Capital covers all the key elements of Facebook's new shops, and provides an overview of what you need to do to build your on-platform shopping experience.

Check out the full infographic below.