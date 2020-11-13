A Small Business Guide to WhatsApp Business [Infographic]

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion active users. That also means that it can provide significant opportunity for brands, and with the platform adding new business tools, and improved eCommerce and payment functions, it's becoming a bigger marketing and outreach consideration over time.

Have you considered whether WhatsApp fits into your digital marketing plan?

For many, the bigger question is 'how can you use WhatsApp for business?' Which is where this new infographic can help.

The team from Headway Capital have put together a key guide on the various ways in which brands can utilize WhatsApp within their marketing plan.

There are some great tips and note here - check out the full infographic below.