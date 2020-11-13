x
site logo

A Small Business Guide to WhatsApp Business [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 13, 2020

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion active users. That also means that it can provide significant opportunity for brands, and with the platform adding new business tools, and improved eCommerce and payment functions, it's becoming a bigger marketing and outreach consideration over time.

Have you considered whether WhatsApp fits into your digital marketing plan?

For many, the bigger question is 'how can you use WhatsApp for business?' Which is where this new infographic can help.

The team from Headway Capital have put together a key guide on the various ways in which brands can utilize WhatsApp within their marketing plan.

There are some great tips and note here - check out the full infographic below. 

WhatsApp business guide

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • A Small Business Guide to WhatsApp Business [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 13, 2020
  • New Study Outlines Key Considerations for TikTok Promotions and Ad Campaigns
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 13, 2020
  • LinkedIn Discovers Ad Metric Error Which Lead to Over 400k Advertisers Being Overcharged
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.