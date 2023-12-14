What Is an API and How Does It Work? [Infographic]

If you follow social media marketing news (which presumably you do if you’re reading this), you’ve no doubt read several stories about APIs, mostly in relation to third-party applications.

But if you’re not a programmer, you may not understand what an API is, and how it relates to digital marketing systems.

To provide some more insight on this, the team from Salesforce have put together this infographic, which takes a broader look at the various ways in which APIs can be used.

It could help you better contextualize more API-related discussion.