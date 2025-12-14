 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Australian Teens Still Accessing Social Media Amid New Bans

Published Dec. 14, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

It’s been a few days since the Australian under-16 social media ban was enacted, and the world is watching on, waiting to see the data on just how effective Australia’s approach will be, with many other regions also considering similar restrictions on young users.

So, what’s the word thus far?

Well, being in Australia, and being a parent of two teens who are directly impacted by the change, I can tell you that not much has changed.

Sure, some youngsters are being locked out of some accounts, but others have been unaffected, while they’ve also established workarounds and different approaches to keep in touch.

It hasn’t been a total blackout of young teens, as many had expected.

The Australian government has acknowledged this, noting that “there will still be kids with [social media] accounts on 10 December, and probably for some time after that”.

But over time, the government believes that the threat of heavy fines (up to $50 million) for violations will see platforms crack down on young teen usage, and stop under-16s from accessing most apps.

As per Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells:

“The government recognizes that age assurance may require several days or even weeks to complete fairly and accurately. However, if eSafety identifies systemic breaches of the law, the platforms will face fines.”

So it may be too early to expect any real impacts, but even so, the early mail is that the approach is probably not going to be as effective as initially hoped.

The main problem here is that social media is now such a significant element of modern-day connection that you can’t expect kids to not use it. The counterargument the Australian government has put forward on this is that kids also want to try alcohol, and making that illegal has had a huge impact. But social media is different, in that it does link kids to information, to entertainment, and the negatives, while also concerning, are also circumstantial, in that some users will find it highly valuable, and others will be impacted in negative ways.

Which is why a blanket ban likely isn’t the best approach, unlike alcohol, which has universal health impacts.

That’s part of the argument that Reddit’s using to challenge the Australian government’s under-16 social media ban in the High Court, while a couple of Australian teenagers themselves have also mounted their own High Court challenge, on the basis that the ban is unconstitutional, because it interferes with free political communication. 

Both cases could raise compelling evidence that counters the government’s stance, given that there are conflicting reports on the impacts of social media use, and it’ll be interesting to see how the court rules on each.

But really, a better alternative, as pitched by many academics, and the platforms themselves, is more digital literacy education, which accepts the valuable role that social media now plays in modern life, and aims to ensure greater understanding of how to manage your time and experience, and avoid harm.

Because whether it’s when they’re 14 or 16, kids are going to be faced with the same issues at some stage.

The Australian government says that it’s also aware of a surge in downloads in alternative social media apps in response to the restrictions, and it’s monitoring the activity on these platforms for potential expanded action.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Instagram Reels Decline, YouTube Views Increase, Competition Surges on LinkedIn: Key Trends fr…
From Metricool
December 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.