Meta hikes ad prices in 6 countries

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Meta will be adding new location fees to ads delivered in specific regions in order to cover Digital Service Taxes and other location-based fees imposed in some jurisdictions.

Over the last few days, Meta advertisers have been shown a pop-up within Ads Manager informing them of the update, according to a Threads post from user Sarah Roizman.

The change means the price of Meta ads will go up, with Meta no longer absorbing the cost of these additional taxes. The increases will apply to advertisers who run promotions in the impacted regions even if they are not based there.

As explained by Meta: “When your ad is delivered to an audience in a jurisdiction with location-specific fees, such as a digital service tax (DST), a location fee will be added to your bill. This fee is separate from your campaign budget and will appear as a distinct line item on your invoice or transaction statement.”

Those costs will vary depending on the region, with six nations currently implementing additional taxes that Meta has identified as incurring additional charges:

Austria — 5%

France — 3%

Italy — 3%

Spain — 3%

Türkiye — 5%

United Kingdom — 2%

So brands that were set to pay $100 for a campaign will now be paying $103 in France, Italy, Spain and so on.

Meta said that until now, it had covered these additional costs, but it’s now looking to pass them on in response to the evolving regulatory landscape.

Which, given that Meta earned $200 billion in 2025, probably seems a little cheap. But then again, Meta committed $600 billion to its AI development projects in the U.S. alone over the next three years, so it probably needs to claw back all the money it can to cover its rising costs.

The move could also be a form of protest from Meta, with the company passing the blame for these increases onto local governments. Many regions have sought to implement taxes and fees to ensure that Meta pays more back into their local economies, and Meta has opposed many of these charges, essentially calling them, essentially, a tax on its success.

By forwarding these costs onto its customers, Meta can avoid the charges, while also shifting the blame for any increase on to local regulators.

Whatever the case, the bottom line is that social media marketers and brands will now be paying more for Facebook and Instagram ads in these regions, which, depending on budget, could be a significant hit.