Social Media Marketing Outlook 2026: What to Expect in the Year Ahead

From AI to algorithm shifts, social media professionals have a lot to contend with in 2026.

Published Jan. 29, 2026
Sara Karlovitch Staff Reporter
Some platforms and tactics are likely to gain ground this year while others could falter. Getty Images

Social media professionals have a lot to consider as they plan for 2026. 

Some of the trends likely to shape the industry going forward could be widespread, such as a focus on short-form video. Others will be platform specific, such as Reddit users’ increasingly negative attitude toward ads on the platform. Alongside these developments, algorithms are likely to continue to be a source of tension between social media platforms and users.

After years of artificial intelligence development and hype, 2026 could also be the year that issues with the technology bubble to the surface. 

To make the months ahead just a bit easier, Social Media Today has rounded up a few articles we think will be helpful as you look to lock in strategies across what remains a crucial ecosystem for brands, creators and consumers.

