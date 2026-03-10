 Skip to main content
Facebook expands affiliate program to include brand links

Published March 10, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Meta announced an expansion of its affiliate program, which will enable creators to add affiliate links to their content from a range of brands, as well as earn commissions from sales stemming from their content.

Meta improved the appearance of affiliate links in Reels in December 2024, and now, it’s looking to make it easier for creators to find relevant product matches to pair with their content.

Using the new self-serve affiliate program, Meta will enable creators to select from a range of products that they can promote within their Reels clips.

Facebook affiliate program

The new tool is available within the Professional Dashboard overview, via Monetization/Affiliate Partnerships. Within this section, creators who have signed up to the professional program will be able to select from brands and products that they feel align with their content.

From there, creators will be able to add specific products as affiliate links. Any sales derived from those promoted links will earn the creator a commission, paid by the brand.

Meta said there are thousands of products from top brands that creators can promote, and current participants in the program include Amazon and Shopee.

Meta noted, however, that any content that features affiliate links will be considered branded content, and should have the paid partnership label, though it doesn’t need to have a business partner tagged. 

This new option will provide another way for creators to earn money from their Reels. Brands will also get promotional benefits, and will be able to remove affiliate links if they feel that they’re not a fit.

It could be a good way to enable more monetization opportunities in-stream, while also making it easy for big brands with a lot of products to tap into the popularity of Reels creators.

