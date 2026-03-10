LinkedIn is a leading source for AI answers

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Two new studies have identified LinkedIn as a top source for answers across various artificial intelligence chatbots, which points to the professional social network as a key source for AI tools, and brand mentions in AI responses.

The first report comes from SEMRush, which conducted an analysis of 325,000 unique prompts across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode and Perplexity between January and February 2026. SEMRush said its prompt sample “spanned topics across 12 major industry categories,” and based on that analysis, LinkedIn was the second most cited source for AI answers, slightly behind Reddit.

That suggests that both LinkedIn and Reddit should be a key focus for social media marketers looking to get brand placement within AI answers and tap into the rising use of AI chatbots for discovery.

LinkedIn was also among the leading AI chatbot sources in another study, published by data tracking platform Profound, which looked at the top AI answer sources between November 2025 and February 2026.

In that analysis, LinkedIn was the fifth most-cited source, representing a significant rise from outside the top 20 in only three months, per the report.

Profound said LinkedIn is also the most-cited domain for professional queries across major AI platforms, underlining its potential as a tool for optimizing mentions for AI users.

The data backs up previous reports from SEMRush and Spotlight, published earlier this year, which said that LinkedIn content, and LinkedIn articles in particular, have become key sources for AI responses.

LinkedIn even published an overview of how it improved its AI discovery citations, and added tips to help users maximize their LinkedIn presence in order to prioritize AI answer placement.

SEMRush also shared its own guidance on what AI chatbot tools are looking for when sourcing info.

This information could be helpful regarding approaches to evolving SEO and generative engine optimization strategies, the latter of which is focused on maximizing a brand’s presence in AI responses.

And the use of AI tools for discovery is increasing.

According to a 2026 study conducted by SEO agency Eight Oh Two, 37% of consumers now begin their searches with AI tools rather than via traditional search engines.

As AI chatbots become more ubiquitous, these figures will likely rise, which could change the game for online branding and presence.