CMO Reflections on the State of Marketing in 2020 [Infographic]

It doesn't feel like it's August - nearly September - already, does it?

The relentless news cycle of 2020 feels like it's warped our perception of time - or maybe it's simply being locked indoors for so long, or a mental disassociation with time itself as we all look to just get through the days in the hopes of bringing us closer to a resolution, and a return to normalcy.

Whatever it is, 2020 is a year very much like no other. And for marketers, that's made it increasingly difficult to get a solid handle on what to say, how to say it, when to say it, and what's relevant and important - in alignment with your business goals - amid the various crises.

No doubt you're tackling the same at your business - and recently, the team from PAN Communications sought the opinions of some leading experts in the field to help provide some guidance on how the marketing landscape has changed, and what businesses should be considering in their messaging in 2020.

There are some interesting notes, worth factoring into your approach. Check out the infographic below.