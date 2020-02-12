Content Analysis App BuzzSumo Adds YouTube Insights

Content analytics app BuzzSumo has announced a new addition to its data sources, expanding on its already impressive toolset.

Adding to its social sharing and performance data, and web traffic insights, this week, BuzzSumo has announced that it's also adding YouTube content and performance data to its resources.

The first key function this new addition will provide is content discovery - as per BuzzSumo:

"Simply input a keyword or phrase and hit enter to get started. The YouTube Analyzer will return the top content for that keyword which you can rank by views, upvotes, downvotes, engagement and much more to find the videos that excite, engage or indeed enrage the viewer."

You can also analyze content trends around any subject, in order to gauge its popularity on YouTube, or to get an understanding of key elements, like video length, and how that relates to distribution.

Another key element is the ability to search for YouTube influencers on any topic, helping to find potential creators to collaborate with on campaigns.

BuzzSumo has established itself as one of the premier content analytics tools on the market, and these new insights will add to its capacity, making it an even more powerful resource.

BuzzSumo does cost around $US79 per month for the basic package, but there is a free trial available, and it's worth checking out if you're looking for a robust content analytics and insights option.

You can read more about BuzzSumo's new YouTube analytics here.