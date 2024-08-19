Which Countries Are Using ChatGPT the Most? [Infographic]

ChatGPT has become almost asynchronous with generative AI, with most people that use AI tools now referring to ChatGPT as their key entryway.

Of course, other tools are emerging, with Google adding generative AI elements into Search, and Meta bolting AI chatbots onto everything. But when we’re talking AI, it’s ChatGPT that’s the most universally understood tool, making it a key benchmark for broader AI adoption.

So which countries are using ChatGPT the most?

According to this report from Visual Capitalist, based on data collected by Boston Consulting Group, India is currently seeing the most ChatGPT adoption, followed by Morocco, the UAE and Argentina.

Which are probably not the regions that you were expecting, and it’s interesting to note where ChatGPT is more popular, and considering why that might be the case.

Check out the full infographic overview for more, while you can also get more detailed info on the Visual Capitalist site.