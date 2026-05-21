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Report looks at how LinkedIn is dominating B2B queries in AI chatbots

A new report from Meltwater shows that LinkedIn content is highly cited by AI chatbots, especially posts from personal profiles.

Published May 21, 2026
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Content and Social Media Manager
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LinkedIn shared new insight into its rising performance in artificial intelligence-powered search presence on Thursday. The professional social network is now one of the most-cited sources for AI chatbot answers, especially for business-related queries.

LinkedIn has previously shared insights into its AI search optimization approach, as well as how it’s made the platform’s content more discoverable and valuable to AI chatbot tools. Now, based on a new report from Meltwater, LinkedIn has provided additional notes on the types of queries LinkedIn content is being referenced for.

According to the report, which is based on Meltwater’s analysis of 9.5 million AI citations across six major models, LinkedIn was the second most-cited domain across AI chatbots.

LinkedIn Meltwater AI report

YouTube remains a key reference point, but LinkedIn’s collection of expert contributors, who are also motivated to put their best foot forward, and who are often sharing actual experience, is clearly valued by AI tools.

Within that, however, it’s also worth noting the types of posts and updates that are being referenced. Meltwater’s analysis showed that content from individual users is far more cited than company updates.

LinkedIn Meltwater AI report

As per the report: “AI models prefer content written by credible people who share their domain expertise with examples, data, and specific details.”

That points to the value of promoting internal experts and sharing their knowledge as a means to boost brand presence within AI answers.

In terms of content specifics, Meltwater’s analysis suggests that LinkedIn articles and plain text posts are the most frequently cited content type, making up 83% of all citations.

LinkedIn Meltwater AI report

As per the report: “Every top-cited article in the study used bulleted or numbered lists, and clear headings were present in 92% of the most successful posts. This hierarchical structure allows LLMs to extract specific sections to answer direct user queries.”

These structural notes can help to drive GEO approaches.

The data also showed that LinkedIn dominates B2B queries, ranking in the top five sources across key industries.

LinkedIn Meltwater AI report

“This means LinkedIn articles and posts are highly likely to be the source material when someone asks a chatbot about digital marketing trends or attribution models,” per the report.

The research provides valuable insight into the value of LinkedIn posting when it comes to brand presence within AI chatbot queries. This is becoming a bigger consideration as more users turn to AI chatbots for a broader range of responses.

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Filed Under: LinkedIn

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