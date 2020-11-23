eCommerce Statistics and Trends 2020 [Infographic]

eCommerce has seen a massive rise in 2020 - according to some estimates, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years.

Of course, over time, more and more people would have been shopping online anyway, but for those businesses that saw this as a far off future, something that doesn't necessarily need to be factored in right away, they're now being forced to re-assess, and analyze their own approach to the eCommerce shift.

The introduction of Shops on Facebook and Instagram looks set to maintain that push, with other social platforms also working to keep up. So how significant has the shift to eCommerce been in 2020, and what can you expect in future?

The team at WebsiteBuilderExpert have put together a new guide on key eCommerce insights and trends, which they've also condensed into this new graphic.

There are some important stats and pointers in here - check out the full graphic below.