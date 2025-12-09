 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Edits Adds Improved Storyboard Functionality, Expanded Templates

Published Dec. 9, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Meta’s Edits video editing app has announced its latest round of new features, including streamlined storyboards via sticky notes, more templates based on popular formats, lock screen widgets on iOS, and more.

First off, Edits is getting new content planning refinements, which will make it easier to map out your ideas in sticky notes.

Edits update

As you can see in this sequence, with this improved planning flow, you’ll be able to more directly map out your videos, by attaching video clips to your sticky notes, and mapping out your videos in a more structured way. Those notes will then be overlaid on the actual project in Edits, combining your planning process into the creation flow.

Edits is also getting more templates, including formats aligned with popular music, emerging trends and more.

Edits update

So, if you see a video you like, you can tap on “Use template,” which will then enable you to easily add in your own clips to the same content format.

The Edits team says it’s still building out the templates process, so some users will see this and others won’t, while some creators may also start seeing a dedicated ‘Templates’ section in the app (currently only available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland).

Edits has also got some new lock screen widgets for iPhones, which will make it easier to access the camera in Edits, or a sticky note reminder of content ideas (which will be saved directly to the app).

Edits updates

While you can also now customize a secondary color for your text and captions.

Edits update

You’re also now able to add publicly posted IG Reels to your projects for reaction videos and the like.

Edits updates

The Edits app continues to go from strength to strength, with a range of valuable editing features that can help you create more resonant, engaging video clips.

If you’re creating short-form video in particular, you need to at least be aware of the latest Edits functionality, and given that it’s free, it’s worth checking out, and seeing what you can create in the app.

You can download Edits here.  

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Content Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.