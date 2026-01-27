 Skip to main content
Edits Gets Simplified Copy and Paste, Improved Track Linking

Published Jan. 27, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The Edits team is back with yet another update, as it continues to roll out more video creation features within Meta’s dedicated video editing app.

And if you’re creating content in 2026, you definitely need to know about Edits. The video creation tool includes a heap of tools and features, so many that it’s hard to get your head around what’s possible in the app unless you actually use it.

It takes a little getting used to, in editing on the smaller mobile screen, and shifting things around to get them just right. But the range of possibilities is significant, and it could be a major weapon in your digital marketing toolkit.

In terms of new features, first off, you can now copy and paste fonts and clips from one project to another within Edits, which could be helpful for visual consistency, while also saving time.

Edits updates

So, for example, you can ensure that your text elements look the same across your clips, by simply cutting and pasting that component into your project.

It’s a handy addition, which will streamline video creation. The feature is being rolled out on Edits for iOS this week.

You’ll now also be able to more easily access guides, frames and snapping, via a drop-down menu, accessible by tapping on the project name.

Edits updates

So rather than having to fiddle around with more minute on-screen elements, you’ll now have another way to access these features, which could make them easier to implement.

And with the “Visual Clips + Sound Effects) option, you’ll also now be able to control whether changes made to your main track also automatically apply to your visual or audio clips.

That’ll give you more flexibility in editing, so you can shift your content around to better align with different elements, or, once you’re happy with how it fits, you can lock it in, so that they remain attached.

Edits is also getting more effects that can be applied to specific objects in a frame, while it’s also got a new “Reverse” option and additional text animations.

Some handy updates, worth checking out.

You can download Edits on iOS and Android.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

