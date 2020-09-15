Facebook Adds New Features to Celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month

To mark Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Facebook has announced some new tools, including stickers and AR effects, and new initiatives designed to help Latinx creators and business owners in maximizing their use of its platforms.

First off, Facebook's adding new stickers to Facebook and Instagram, designed by Latinx illustrators Camila Rosa, Dia Pacheco and Gabriela Alemán, which celebrate the Latinx community.

As explained by Facebook:

"When you use these stickers in a story, a green and yellow gradient will be added to the ring on your story. We’re also adding a new AR camera effect that will celebrate the diverse spectrum of Latinx heritage along with other themed effects."

The story gradient is similar to the feature that Instagram added to celebrate Pride Month, while the visual effects will showcase Latinx creators and their unique style in the app.

Facebook's also adding a new, themed 360 background for Messenger video calls, helping to add some seasonal flair to your video chats.

In addition to this, Facebook's also launching "Latinx Hispanic Business Boost", a free, month-long program from designed to provide support and insights for Latinx-owned small businesses.

"We developed the content for this program in partnership with the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Business Action Network, and it will include a mix of trainings, small business panels and external speaker sessions on topics like access to capital and content creation."

You can register for the program here.

Facebook has also published a new resource guide for Latinx business owners, featuring creative tips, success stories, training resources and more.

Facebook's also adding new content to Facebook Watch which celebrates Latinx culture, including new original series, music videos and more.

Definitely, there are some helpful tools here, and it's good to see Facebook making a concerted effort to highlight the Latinx community, using its platform to improve cross-cultural sharing and communication.

And while the celebration may not be of direct relevance to you or your business, engaging with this content could help provide more context, and understanding of the significance of the broader Latinx community.

Facebook will also be looking to highlight Latinx business and creators throughout the month, via its various official accounts.