Facebook Adds New feed Backgrounds, Stickers and Effects for Pride Month

Facebook has announced a new set of stickers, frames, effects and more, for both Facebook and Messenger, to help users celebrate Pride Month.

Following the announcement that Instagram is adding new Pride features, Facebook has shared its latest themed options, including a new set of stickers for 2020, new frames and backgrounds for Stories.

Facebook's also adding color gradient message panels, stickers and effects in Messenger.

With no capacity to celebrate with the usual events, Facebook is hoping that these tools will give users more options to engage with the event, and show their support for the LGBTQ community.

Interestingly, in the subsequent comments on the announcement post, Facebook says that it's "no longer doing custom reactions for major holidays or moments in culture". This came in response to several questions about a return of the Pride Reaction, which Facebook provided in 2017.

So, no more themed Reactions - which is interesting, as it seemed like a solid option for potential promotional or themed tie-ins. Facebook has obviously decided otherwise - but even without a Pride Reaction, there's still a range of ways for people to engage with the event in Facebook's apps.