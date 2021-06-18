Facebook Announces Education and Insights Sessions as Part of Cannes LIONS 2021

Facebook has announced a range of new initiatives tied into this year's Cannes LIONS marketing and advertising summit, which, due to COVID-19, will be a virtual event, with sessions live-streamed over the next week.

Facebook's team will take part in a range of events, providing insight into how brands are making best use of the platform's ad tools and processes.

And for marketers, that could provide some valuable insight - here are the key sessions where Facebook staff will be taking part:

- Join Alvin Bowles, Vice President of Business Engineering and Partner Solutions, in conversation with Kirk McDonald, CEO of NA, to hear how Facebook and its partners are innovating in the creative space. The Big Leap - Mark D’Arcy , Vice President of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, shares his perspective on three key shifts — catalyzed over the last year — that are empowering people and that will shape the future of business and marketing.

- Mark , Vice President of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, shares his perspective on three key shifts — catalyzed over the last year — that are empowering people and that will shape the future of business and marketing. The Future of the Creator Economy - Join Fidji Simo , Head of Facebook app and Axios Media Reporter, Sara Fischer, for a conversation about how businesses and creators are taking leaps into new revenue streams, reaching new audiences with tools that push creative boundaries, and the steps Facebook Inc. is taking to become the main destination for emerging and established creators. Then, hear first-hand from one of the industry’s top creators — actress, writer, and comedienne, Daphnique Springs.

It's unclear if Facebook will be announcing any new initiatives at the event, but the last session in particular, with Fidji Simo, could reveal some new insights around creator monetization tools and growth plans.

The events will be streamed on the Cannes LIONS website, with select availability on Facebook's on Facebook at Cannes LIONS event page.

In addition to this, Facebook's also sponsoring 'The Good Track', a series of events during the summit which aim to 'celebrate the businesses, brands and creators who are changing the world for good'.

Facebook will also be presenting awards in two categories: 'Glass: The Lion for Change' and the 'Sustainable Development Goals Lions'.

"Glass is a dedicated Lion celebrating culture-shifting creativity, and a place to commend ideas intended to change the world that address gender inequality or prejudice. The Sustainable Development Goals Lions celebrate creative problem solving, solutions or initiatives that harness creativity and seek to positively impact the world."

Finally, Facebook will also provide 500 members from its Rise Program with complimentary Cannes LIONS Live virtual access passes as part of the initiative. The Rise Program, which Facebook first launched in Brazil last year, before expanding it further in March, aims to help agency staff upskill and re-skill to meet key demand, and provide support in light of the pandemic.

The Cannes LIONS event is always full of valuable insights and insider notes, and while it does cost around $US300 per virtual ticket, it could be worth the expense for those looking to get a better understanding of emerging trends, and how they should be planning for the next evolution of marketing and advertising.

As noted, Facebook will also share some content for free on its Cannes LIONS event page.