Facebook Announces Season 2 of its 'Social Skills' Business Tips Video Series

After airing the first, six-episode season of its ‘Social Skills’ business insights video series earlier this year, Facebook has now announced a second season of the program, which will feature interviews with a range of social media managers behind major brands.

As you can see in this preview, the new season, beginning this Wednesday, will feature insights from Target, BarkBox, Parade and more.

The aim of Social Skills is to showcase how, specifically, each of these brands approaches social platform usage, and how they maximize success in their efforts. Some of the insights from season one were a little broad, but it is interesting to hear direct from the people in charge as to how they view things like engagement and social metrics, and what each element means in their planning.

Each episode is generally short (4-5 mins) and edited into a quickly consumable format, which makes it easy to glean key notes from each of the experts featured. And it is worth tuning in, because while some of it will be fairly general (‘listen to your audience’, ‘communicate your brand’), there do tend to be some little sparks and pointers that will get you thinking. And at the least, you can gain more understanding into how these big brands have seen success, which can help match up your own expectations and approach.

You can tune into the second season of Social Skills via the Facebook for Business Facebook and Instagram accounts, while you can also catch all the episodes from the first season of the program here.