Facebook Encourages More Developers to Integrate Facebook Stories Sharing into their Apps [Infographic]

As part of its ongoing effort to maximize Stories usage, and get more people posting more often in the app, Facebook has been pushing developers to utilize its ‘Share to Stories’ option, which enables app developers to easily plug their apps into the Stories posting process, helping to boost promotion, while also giving users more options for creating Stories content.

Late last year, Facebook announced a new ‘Creative App Platform’ for Facebook Stories, which enables developers to create and promote Stories-related apps direct within the Stories eco-system, while it’s also now providing a ‘Creative Apps’ link within the Stories creation process to encourage expanded app use.

These tools, along with the ‘Share to Stories’ process, add to the creative options that can enhance user experience, and if Facebook can get more developers encouraging more of their users to post to their in-app achievements to Facebook and Instagram Stories, that could be a mutually beneficial process, encouraging even more Stories use.

Supporting this, Facebook’s Developer team has shared a new infographic overview of the benefits of using the ‘Share to Stories’ option for app developers, which provides more insight into how Facebook benefits from expanded integration on this front.

Some interesting notes and examples to consider.