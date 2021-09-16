x
Facebook Integrates Vimeo Create into Business Suite to Facilitate Video Creation

Published Sept. 16, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook is looking to help more SMBs get into video marketing with the integration of Vimeo’s video creation platform ‘Vimeo Create’ into Facebook Business Suite.

As you can see in the video clip, Vimeo Create enables simplified video creation and editing, and includes a range of social media templates and tools to help optimize your video content, and even create videos from still assets. Vimeo Create also includes graphic and text overlays, transitions, royalty-free music and other options. 

As explained by Facebook:

“When it comes to making videos, we know small businesses might see it as expensive, time-consuming and complicated. But with Vimeo Create, now integrated into Facebook Business Suite, businesses can easily build high-impact video ads, regardless of budget or experience, to reach new customers, engage audiences and make any brand stand out.

Vimeo Create is a paid tool, it’s worth noting, though there is a free trial available, and the pricing is reasonable. And it does provide a range of helpful features and functionalities, with direct integration through Business Suite expanding its utility.

Vimeo Create is also integrated with both Pinterest and TikTok as well.

In addition, Facebook has also provided some quick pointers for creating more effective video content:

  1. Capture attention within the first few seconds – With users scrolling by quickly, you need to grab attention, and the first seconds of your clip are critical in this. Facebook also notes that custom thumbnails can play a key role here.
  2. Repurpose your creative assets - Vimeo Create enables you to change the ratio of your video, so you can convert assets into 9:16 for Instagram Stories, or 1:1 for Facebook ads, while you can also edit, trim, and plug in different product shots. This can be particularly beneficial for creative split testing, as you can easily chop and change elements in the app
  3. Test and optimize – Which leads to the final point – “You can use Facebook Business Suite to monitor performance of your video ads to easily see which video is performing best”. Integrating the two elements then streamlines this process, and facilitates more capacity for trialing different creative elements.

It’s a good addition, with Vimeo Create providing many helpful editing and testing options, making it easier for more businesses to move into video content.

Which, overall, sees the best response across every social platform, and as TikTok continues to gain momentum, it seems likely that video will continue to be a key focus for consumers – so if you’re not looking into video content yet, now is definitely the time to start.

You can learn more about the Vimeo Create integration with Facebook Business Suite here.

