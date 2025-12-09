Facebook Launches Feed Updates, Algorithm Control Options

Facebook has announced a range of feed formatting and algorithm refinement updates, as it looks to make Facebook more relevant again amid the shifting social media landscape.

First off, Facebook’s looking to make the main feed “simpler and more immersive,” by updating the format of multiple photo posts, and adding simplified like and expand options, which can be activated by tapping on any image.

So now, when you upload multiple images in a single post, they’ll be arranged into a standardized grid, and viewers will be able to double-tap on any image within the collection to like it. Feed content will also expand to full screen when tapped.

Meta’s also looking to make it easier to get to the features that you use the most:

“Soon, the most-used Facebook features on your tab bar – like Reels, Friends, Marketplace, and Profile – will be front-and-center in your tab bar, so you can easily access them. You’ll also see a refreshed menu design and cleaner tab notifications to catch up on the latest updates across Facebook.”

I would think that most people navigate Facebook via the lower function buttons, but the idea here is that this will give you another means to quickly switch across to each element, with more options available in the tab display.

Facebook’s also updating the presentation of its search results, with content displayed in “a more immersive grid layout that supports all content types.

So a more visual approach to discovery, which aligns with the overall more visual focus of these updates, aligning with emerging behaviors around full-screen, immersive viewing.

Facebook says that it’s also testing a new full-screen viewer that lets you explore different photo and video results without losing your place in search. The new option should be available within the next few months.

Facebook’s also looking to add in its own algorithm refinement tools in-stream, similar to Instagram and Threads.

As you can see in this example, Facebook’s adding new topic options when you tap the X on a post in-stream, which will then give you more ways to indicate why the post isn’t relevant, including topic signals.

Up till now, you’ve only had the snooze and report options displayed, but this will give you a means to more directly inform Facebook’s algorithm as to what you want to see more or less of.

It’s another experiment in manual algorithm refinement, which will give users more control over their in-app experience. Facebook says that it’s also testing other algorithm control tools that it will begin testing next year.

Facebook’s also looking to make posting more intuitive, by highlighting the most popular posting tools as the final step within the composer.

As you can see in this example, Facebook’s now adding overlays of some of the most popular post editing options in the final stage before you post, which could see more people adding more to their updates.

Which feels more like an Instagram approach than a Facebook one, but with people spending more time on IG, it could be a smart way to get more people sharing.

Comments are also getting an update, with “streamlined replies, prominent badging, and new pinning tools, so conversations are easier to follow.”

And finally, Facebook’s also looking to improve its people discovery process, with friend recommendations based on shared interests:

“For example, if you update your profile to show you’re into sourdough bread baking or planning a trip to Nashville, Facebook will show you friends who can give you sourdough starter tips or offer suggestions on the best local spots.”

So rather than friend connections based on who you know, Facebook will also try to connect people around their interests. Which sounds a little risky, in that Facebook could inadvertently also match you up with creeps. But the idea is that this will help to expand connection and community, through shared interests and hobbies.

Yeah, I don’t know about this one, I don’t think this is a good approach for Facebook to take, considering it has no way of vetting these connections. But clearly, Facebook’s looking to spark more engagement in the app, by providing more connection and conversation options.

Because while Facebook is still the most used social media network in raw numbers, at over 3 billion active users, it’s also not where most social media users are spending most of their time.

TikTok, YouTube and Instagram would be leading in time spent, with their addictive short video feeds keeping people scrolling for hours on end, and filling gaps in time whenever they need. People still check in to Facebook every day to see whether family and friends have posted any updates, but they’re not engaging on FB like they used to, which is likely why Meta’s looking to try out new ways to spark connection, and get more people putting more focus on the app.

The updates here all align with these emerging usage behaviors, though again, trying to connect strangers around shared interests could lead to negative outcomes, in a range of ways.

That won’t be the case in most instances, for sure, but even if some people are put in harm’s way as a result, this seems like a non-starter for me.

I guess Facebook would argue that people are connecting within groups anyway, so what’s the difference, but I would suggest that there is a variance in terms of group presence requiring some level of participation and engagement, while group members need to play by the group rules to remain in that community.

What’s to stop someone from loading up their profile with random interests, in order to be recommended by Facebook as a potential connection? And because Facebook is recommending these users, people might assume there’s a safety there that there isn’t.

Maybe that’s looking too deep into the negatives on this one aspect, but overall, the changes align with evolving behaviors, and could provide some helpful changes to your FB experience.