Facebook Launches New Business Resource Hub for Organizations Impacted by Coronavirus

With Coronavirus spreading across the globe, more and more regions are being impacted by the various closures, shutdowns and quarantine measures which are being implemented to help contain the outbreak and limit its impacts.

And while public health and safety is obviously the number one concern, the flow-on consequences for business will also be significant, with everyone, from large scale corporations to small restaurants likely to feel the pinch.

Indeed, global sharemarkets are already reporting the worst losses since the GFC, and really, it's only just beginning.

Given this, Facebook has this week launched a new Business Resource Hub which aims to provide support for all businesses affected - directly or indirectly - by the coronavirus outbreak, with tips and links to resources to help brands navigate the impacts and maintain their operations.

As explained by Facebook:

"At Facebook, we’re working to keep people safe and informed about the recent outbreak of COVID-19. We know that as members of the communities you serve, businesses like yours may also be experiencing unexpected challenges, and we’re committed to providing as much support as possible."

As noted, the Hub features resources and recommendations to help small businesses stay connected with their customers and keep their business on track - including basic tips to action or consider straight away.

The Hub also includes links to the latest official information about COVID-19 to help small businesses, and the communities that they serve, stay informed.

At present, its fairly basic, but Facebook will look to build on the tool over time, in order to keep businesses informed and help them manage the latest updates and shifts.

Again, there are bigger immediate concerns, but it is important for businesses to also consider the longer-term impacts, and how they can best manage their operations amid the various shifts.

You can check out the new Facebook Business Resource Hub here.