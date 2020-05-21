Facebook Provides Tips on How to Make Your Posts More Accessible [Infographic]

Today is Global Accessibility Awareness Day, an event dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of digital inclusion, and ensuring that all people, of all capabilities, are able to participate equally online, where possible.

There are more than a billion internet users with a disability or other impairment, and as such, we should all be looking to better cater to expanded audiences, and make our content and posts more easily accessible for those who may be doing so in varying ways.

So how can you do this?

Facebook has provided the below set of tips, for Facebook and Instagram, which can be a big help in expanding access for more users.

These are definitely worth keeping in mind - please take a look and share among your communities to help raise awareness.